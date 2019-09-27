Commons Sense: Adam Afriyie on the Supreme Court judgement

One of my core beliefs as a Conservative is the supremacy of the law.

For any society to be free, fair, safe and prosperous it must fundamentally respect the rule of law. It does not matter how strongly I disagree with the Supreme Court’s judgement, in which they invented a brand new legal principle, I whole-heartedly respect their impartiality, authority and the ruling.

When the rule of law is concerned there is no right or wrong, left-wing or right-wing, remain or leave. We may disagree with the result but that doesn’t make the courts flawed or unfair.

And besides, this ruling has nothing to do with Brexit; the court made this explicitly clear from the start.

As a result, our destination has not changed and the referendum result has not been frustrated or overturned. With Boris Johnson as Prime Minister we will leave the EU on October 31. No ifs. No buts.

Any frustration must not be directed towards our judiciary, who are simply doing their job, but towards Remainer MPs in Parliament who repeatedly make a mockery of democracy.

Through their tricks and schemes, they have sought to obstruct and frustrate our Prime Minister at every turn.

Unlike this Conservative Government, which is more in tune with democracy, these MPs refuse to accept the referendum result.

People are fed up with the persistent deadlock and delay.

They want a Parliament that will get on with the job of delivering Brexit so that politicians can focus on the issues that people really care about.

If the referendum result taught us anything it was that there is a stark disconnection between voters and our political class.

Three years on and it remains abundantly clear that many of my fellow MPs have utterly failed to learn this lesson.

The court’s verdict was certainly unexpected.

But it does not distract our Prime Minister from our goal of leaving on October 31.

Thank goodness!