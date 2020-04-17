Commons Sense: Adam Afriyie says public services have done 'tremendous work' but there is still more to do

I’ve been deeply impressed by the work carried out by our public services. Never before could any of us have anticipated the scale and pace at which our health and front-line services have mobilised to prepare the nation to weather this crisis.

Indeed, we have made great strides when it comes to rapidly expanding bed capacity. The NHS now has 37,500 unoccupied beds in England. That’s roughly 4 per cent of all beds empty, ready and waiting to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients and save lives.

While this news is welcome there is still much more to do. Many constituents have contacted me about the availability of testing services and the distribution of per-sonal protective equipment (PPE) across the constituency and the NHS.

Addressing these two concerns are a top priority for me and, judging from the quick responses I’ve received to my inquiries, for this Government too. Already, we have made significant progress with both PPE and testing.

We have established a national supply distribution team supported by the armed forces which already has delivered 923 million pieces of PPE across the UK to 58,000 different locations including hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies, care homes and hospices among others.

We also need to know who has the virus and who has already had the virus and has the anti-bodies. Testing is essential to ensure that frontline workers are safe to treat workers and serve the public. Additionally, any strategy to exit the lockdown and restrictions will require a significant capacity to test people on an unprecedented mass scale.

As a result, we are working towards conducting 100,000 tests a day by the end of this month. It’s a big stretch but It is essential that we reach and exceed this target if we want to exit this crisis and return to normal life again.

The challenges before us are tough. It is reassuring that the Government is doing all it can to meet them. As always I will continue to represent Windsor by ensuring that the Government addresses your concerns, meets its targets, and gets us through this pandemic.