Thames Valley Police Mounted Section start Royal Wedding preparations

Security checks and high visibility reassurance patrols were carried out by Thames Valley Police Mounted section in Windsor yesterday (Monday) ahead of the Royal Wedding.

On the day of the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle there will be 10 police horses and riders taking part.

Six will be from the Thames Valley Mounted Section and four from South Wales.

PC Samantha Silk, who has been with the force for 16 years, is coordinating the mounted section on the day of the wedding.

She said: "This is the biggest event I have worked on and I have been tasked with coordinating the section so it is a huge responsibility. It really is a once in a lifetime job.”

On the day of the wedding four of the horses and riders will join the Household Cavalry to escort the royal carriage along the procession route.

There will also be two horses and officers on the ground alongside four horses and riders from South Wales Police.

Trojan, a 15-year-old Irish draft cross who stands at 17 hh, 2 ins, was at the patrol on Monday with his colleague Mallory, a 16-year-old Irish draft cross who is 16hh, 3ins.

Trojan is described as a ‘brave police horse’ who is very tolerant of drunk people.

Mallory is described as the ‘most affectionate horse’ in the section.

They were ridden by PC Silk and her colleague PC Kevin Simmons.

He said: “"Most of the royal weddings are held in London so to be part of an international event in Windsor is a privilege."

"It was always my aim to work in the police Mounted Section. I worked for the Queen at the Royal Mews for four years, during which time I gained experience of state visits and events such as Royal Ascot. This gave me great experience in both security and handling horses in busy settings and challenging situations."

The Mounted Police will be spending a full week at Windsor in the lead up to the wedding, getting to know the territory.