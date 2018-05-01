Van Dyck masterpiece returns to Windsor Castle after 65 years

A Van Dyck masterpiece will return to Windsor Castle for the first time in 65 years.

The painting known as ‘The Greate Peace’ which features Charles I and Henrietta Maria with their two eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Mary, will be installed in the State Apartments at Windsor Castle.

It was Van Dyck’s first commission following his appointment as Court Painter to Charles I in 1932

The painting was last on display at Windsor Castle in 1953, the year of the Queen’s coronation.

It was then moved to Buckingham Palace and has been loaned to a number of museums and galleries.

The Queen’s Ballroom is open to visitors all year round as part of a tour of the State Apartments.