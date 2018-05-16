SITE INDEX

    • Bridesmaids and Page Boys announced for Royal Wedding

    Grace Witherden

    Bridesmaids and Page Boys announced for Royal Wedding

    Credit: Alexi Lubomirski via PA

    Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be among the page boys and bridesmaids at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. 

    The princess will be a bridesmaid along with Prince Harry’s three-year-old goddaughter Florence van Custom, and two-year-old goddaughter Zalie Warren, Meghan’s goddaugthers, six-year-old Remi Litt and seven-year-old Rylan Litt, and four-year-old Ivy Mulroney.

    Page Boys include Prince George, Prince Harry’s six-year-old godson Jasper Dyer, and Brian and John Mulroney, both seven.

