Bridesmaids and Page Boys announced for Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be among the page boys and bridesmaids at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The princess will be a bridesmaid along with Prince Harry’s three-year-old goddaughter Florence van Custom, and two-year-old goddaughter Zalie Warren, Meghan’s goddaugthers, six-year-old Remi Litt and seven-year-old Rylan Litt, and four-year-old Ivy Mulroney.

Page Boys include Prince George, Prince Harry’s six-year-old godson Jasper Dyer, and Brian and John Mulroney, both seven.