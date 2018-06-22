Horse and passengers injured after crash into Ascot shop window

A horse-drawn carriage crashed through a shop window outside Ascot Racecourse, leaving the passengers and a horse injured.

Police were called to Ascot High Street yesterday (Thursday) at about 6pm after a horse came loose from the four-horse carriage and ran through a shop window.

The horse sustained minor injuries and the passengers were ‘thrown off’ of the vehicle, according to eyewitness Gary Copeland.

On Twitter he said: “Just witnessed an awful accident in Ascot, one of the large horse carriages bolted down the high street right in front of me and careered over a roundabout and through a shop window.

“People thrown off and horses jammed in the glass window! Not nice to see.”

The animal sustained minor injuries according to the police, and was taken away from the scene for treatment.

The passengers also sustained minor injuries. Road closures were put in place but have since been lifted.