Commemorative china released for the wedding of Princess Eugenie

An official range of commemorative china has been created to celebrate the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Royalists wishing to remember the big day can pick up a £20 coaster, a miniature teacup saucer for £25 and a pillbox for £29.

For those wishing to push the boat out there is a tankard on sale for £39.

The design shows a monogram surmounted by the coronet of Princess Eugenie alongside the couple’s entwined monogram.

The china is also decorated with garlands of ivy which symbolises their home Ivy Cottage.

All money raised form the china will go towards the The Royal Collection Trust.

Visit www.royalcollection.org.uk/shop for more information.