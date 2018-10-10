Princess Beatrice confirmed as maid of honour for sister Eugenie's wedding 

The bridal party has been announced for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice will be the maid of honour at the wedding, which will take part in St George’s chapel on Friday.

Jack Brooksbank’s broter Thomas will be the best man.

Bridesmaids will include Princess Charlotte, Savanna and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor and Theodora Williams.

Page boys will include Prince George and Louis de Givenchy.

Finer details on the cake, service and military involvement were revealed last week.

The Archbishop of York John Sentamu has written a personal prayer for the wedding service and the Dean of Windsor, David Connor will give an address at the wedding and officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.

Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will perform during the ceremony.

Managing director James Williams said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank to plan the music for their special day and we wish the couple much happiness for their future together

State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry will perform a fanfare during the service and members of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guard will line the West Steps of St George’s Chapel as the couple depart after the Wedding ceremony.

London based Sophie Cabot has been asked to create the wedding cake which will be a red velvet and chocolate.

The cake designer came to the attention of the couple through her involvement with The Duke of York’s Pitch@Palace programme, where she supplied decorated biscuits.

Sophie said: “I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.”

There will be road closures in place for Castle Hill, Church Lane, High Street, Park Street, River Street, Sheet Street, St Albans Street, St Albans Close and Thames Street from midnight on Friday.