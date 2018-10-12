AS IT HAPPENED: The Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

13:33pm:

The road closures have now been lifted.

13.31pm:

Royal Borough councillors have congratulated the couple.

Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the council said: "On behalf of the members and staff of the Royal Borough we would like to offer our warm congratulations to HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank.

“We wish them a lifetime of health and happiness as they embark on life as husband and wife.

“We will now start the process of ensuring that Windsor returns to normal as quickly as possible. We would like to take this to thank residents and local businesses for their patience in the build up to and during the wedding celebrations.”

12:45pm:

A video from the carriage procession

The newlyweds are followed by a procession of soldiers

11:46am:

After the ceremony the newly married couple will undertake a short carriage procession in the Scottish State Coach.

Originally known as the Cambridge Coach, the Scottish State Coach was remodelled in 1968-9 on the Queen's instruction to create a coach specifically for Scotland.

The carriage will be pulled by four Windsor Grey horses: Plymouth, Milford Haven, Tyrone and Storm. There will be two outriders: Claudia and Sir Basil.

11.40am:

Crowds are now waiting for the carriage procession

Big crowds lining the streets now ahead of the carriage procession.



Big crowds lining the streets now ahead of the carriage procession. Nothing like the numbers for the Harry and Meghan affair but still a good turnout, esp for a school day.

10.57am:

And the bride has arrived....

Princess Eugenie is wearing a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto.

The dress was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt.

It features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train.

The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

10.49am:

The Queen's outfit for those interested. An Angela Kelly coat, dress and hat. Ice blue cashmere coat and ice blue and 'peach scalloped' lame dress.

10.40am:

For all those fashion fanatics.

For those interested in the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex's outfits. Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Meghan is wearing a dress and coat designed by Givenchy and hat by Noel Stewart.

10.26am:

Royal well-wishers have travelled all the way from America for the big day.

Pepper (dog) and Marissa (not dog) looking extra snazzy for the special occasion.



Originally from Washington D.C. these two missed the last wedding so missing this one was never an option.



Personally a big fan of Pepper’s tutu. @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/2H44Yri0wL — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 12 October 2018

10.16am:

For all those dying to know - the bridal car will be a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI. The Rolls Royce was presented to the Queen in 1978 for her Silver Jubilee by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The official Royal Wedding photographer will be Alex Bramall. He said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days. I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."

10.06am:

George has been chatting to former Mayor, Cllr John Lenton

Former @RBWM mayor and mayoress John and Margaret Lenton.



Both are quite pleased that the traffic was a lot lighter than last time.



Former @RBWM mayor and mayoress John and Margaret Lenton. Both are quite pleased that the traffic was a lot lighter than last time. Cllr Lenton reckons he was the mayor for the right wedding.

10.02am:

The Order of Service has been released by the Palace. The 20-page booklet gives details of when the wedding party will arrive, the history of St. George's Chapel and information on hymns, prayers and readings.

9.55am:

TVP officers are out on patrol in Windsor today

Our officers are out on patrol across #Windsor to look for Drones Drone use is prohibited here today and it is an offence to fly or attempt to fly a drone. Please report anything suspicious to a nearby officer.

9.37am:

Big fan of Derek.

Derek runs a souvenir shop just outside the castle.



He’s hoping to sell some of the leftover Harry and Meghan merch from RW1.



Derek runs a souvenir shop just outside the castle. He's hoping to sell some of the leftover Harry and Meghan merch from RW1. 'Everyone loves a mug, even at £10 a pop'

9.24am:

The guests are starting to arrive.

Guests are now starting to arrive in their numbers. The sun has also come out!

9.16am:

Crowds are starting to arrive...

Crowds are starting to gather for today's #royalwedding in Windsor. I'm in the mood! Hope you are too

9.06am:

Reporter Kieran Bell has been for a tour around St. George's Chapel, where the couple are set to wed later.

Have just been for a tour of St George's Chapel, where around 800 guests are expected to arrive. The Dean of Windsor will conduct . The Royal Family will be seated to the right of Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank.

9.04am:

A stunning picture taken by our photographer Ian Longthorne this morning.

9.03am:

There are a number of road closures in place today.

The roads affected are:

Castle Hill,

Church Lane,

High Street,

Park Street,

River Street,

Sheet Street,

St Albans Street,

St Albans Close,

Thames Street.

8.50am:

Morning, we'll be updating this blog today from Windsor. Reporters George Roberts and Kieran Bell are in the town to bring you the latest news for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Our photographer Ian Longthorne will be taking pictures from Windsor Castle.