Palace confirms Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby.

The royal couple, who wed in Windsor earlier this year, will be expecting a baby in the spring.

An announcement from Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news comes just hours after Harry and Meghan landed in Sydney at the beginning of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.