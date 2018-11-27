Royal Windsor Horse Show returns with a live show celebrating Queen Victoria

Next year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show will offer guests something a little different as it celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria with a live show.

The Pageant will be presented by Alan Titchmarsh and will bring together memorable events from the Victorian Era including Elgar, the Music Hall, Gilbert and Sullivan, Dickens, rail travel and the industrial revolution.

A cast of artists, dancer, performers, together with 500 participants and 44 horses will recreate the 19th century Great Britain and the Reign of Queen Victoria.

The show will be choreographed by Dougie Squire – the man responsible for the stage direction of The Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations.

There will be 3,500 tickets available each night for the 90-minute show which will run on the 9th, 10th and 11th of May at Royal Windsor Horse show.

Tickets for The Pageant go on sale from Friday, November 30. Visit www.windsorpageant.co.uk for more information.