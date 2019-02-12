Wedding outfits of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to go on show at Windsor Castle

The wedding outfits of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will go on display at Windsor Castle in a special exhibition.

The couple wed at at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12.

The wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and during several fittings the dress was developed layer by layer.

The dress has a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back – Princess Eugenie specifically required a low back to show the scar from surgery she underwent aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

The fabric of the dress also includes a number of meaningful symbols including the White Rose of York and ivy which represents the couple’s home – Ivy Cottage.

Princess Eugenie also wore a Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara which was lent to her by the Queen. The tiara will be on display for the first time and is made of rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. It was made by the Parisian jewellery house Boucheron in 1919.

Mr Jack Brooksbank’s wedding outfit was a black and grey morning suit with a vivid blue waistcoat, made by tailors at Huntsman on Savile Row.

A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank will be on display from March 1 until April 22.