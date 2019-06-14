Armed police officers to provide security at Royal Ascot

Armed police officers and search dogs will be at Royal Ascot as part of a larger policing operation.

Despite low levels of crime recorded at the racing festival each year, a large police security force will be present to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Taking place from Tuesday to Saturday, about 300,000 people are expected to descend on Ascot for the horse racing.

Police units will include armed and unarmed officers, search dogs, the mounted section, roads policing unit and National Police Air Service.

Tactical commander for the policing operation, Chief Superintendent Gavin Wong, said: "The public should be reassured and not alarmed by the security measures in place.

"A broad range of visible security measures are in place as well as many security measures that you can’t see to ensure your day at the races is safe and secure as well as enjoyable."

Restrictions have also been put in place to prevent members of the public flying drones above the event.

Chf Spt Wong added: "Members of the public who own drones should be aware that a restriction of the flying zone will be in place in the vicinity of Royal Ascot and this will be monitored and enforced throughout the week."

With traffic restrictions in place, those driving in Ascot should expect journeys to take longer and for public transport to be busy.

Police have also advised that spectators avoid bringing too many items into the venue to keep bag search time down.