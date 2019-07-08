Prince Harry and Meghan's baby Archie christened at Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday (July 6).

The was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was wearing the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe.

A spokesman from Royal Communications said Prince Harry and Meghan were "overjoyed" to share the happiness of the day and thanked everyone for their support.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”

Two official photographs have been released to mark the occasion. The photos were taken by Chris Allerton in the Green Drawing Room and the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle.

Chris Allerton said: "I am honoured to take the official photographs at the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and to once again, be part of such a special and joyous occasion for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

(Chris Allerton ©SussexRoyal)