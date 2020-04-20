Prince Philip thanks key workers in rare public statement

The Duke of Edinburgh has issued a rare public statement thanking key workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, said he wanted to recognise the 'vital and public work being done by so many' during the outbreak.

The 98-year-old said: "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

The Duke is retiring at Windsor Castle during the outbreak with the Queen.

He also paid tribute to his patronages helping during the pandemic.

These include: