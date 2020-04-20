Prince Philip thanks key workers in rare public statement

The Duke of Edinburgh has issued a rare public statement thanking key workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, said he wanted to recognise the 'vital and public work being done by so many' during the outbreak.
The 98-year-old said: "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19.
"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."
The Duke is retiring at Windsor Castle during the outbreak with the Queen.
He also paid tribute to his patronages helping during the pandemic.
These include:
- London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where experts are involved in many different aspects of research as well as providing guidance to those responding around the globe every day. HRH has been Patron since 1952.
- The Chartered Institution of Wastes Management. HRH has been Hon Fellow since 1969.
- The Royal Society, who are working to identify the most important factors that can help slow the spread of the virus and find long-term solutions to the pandemic, by convening a multi-disciplinary group to analyse data from around the world. HRH has been a Fellow of the Royal Society since 1951.
- The Royal Academy of Engineering, which is supporting the Government to call on engineers to help NHS England continue to deliver frontline services, and develop new medical facilities. HRH has been Senior Fellow of the Academy since 1976
- Cambridge University where over 1,200 scientists have volunteered to support research efforts, including the national testing effort. HRH was Chancellor from 1976-2011.
- University of Edinburgh - HRH was Chancellor from 1952 – 2011. A group of students and alumni have turned over their entire business – the 3D printing of prosthetic limbs – to join the national effort manufacturing personal protective equipment for NHS frontline staff. The University has also launched a free Covid-19 critical care course for NHS staff.
- The Chartered College of Teaching are supporting teachers across the country by launching a wellbeing text service, online resources and support for teachers of mixed-aged classes for the children of key workers. HRH has been Patron since 1999.
- The Fishmongers’ Company who have launched a grant programme to support food charities, fishing and seafood businesses. Their charity partners are working to help the vulnerable, including delivering free school meals (@ChefsinSchools). HRH has been a Freeman and Liveryman since 1947.