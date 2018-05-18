SITE INDEX

Fri, 18
17 °C
Sat, 19
20 °C
Sun, 20
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Live updates as the final preparations take place for the Royal Wedding

    Grace Witherden

    Live updates as the final preparations take place for the Royal Wedding

    14:20pm: Reporter David Lee has head down to Windsor to check out the crowds. 

    13:47pm: A newly married couple have emerged from Windsor Guildhall to crowds and the world's media. 

    13:14pm: If you're not planning on heading down to Windsor for the Royal Wedding - shoppers at the Queensmere Observatory will have the chance to win a ring worth £160. 

    11:50am: Free buses will be running from Slough to Windsor tomorrow 

    11:41am: There's been some more royal re-brands as Marks and Spencer has temporarily changed it's name to Markle and Sparkle. 

    11:30am: Windsor and Eton Central station has been renamed Harry and Meghan Central

    11:24am: Police and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have asked crowds not to throw confetti or any other items during the Royal Wedding.

    10:30am: It's been confirmed that Prince Charles will walk Ms. Markle down the aisle.

    A statement released by Kensington Palace this morning said: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

    10:00am: Our photographer Ian Longthorne has been in Windsor this morning as final preparations take place for tomorrow's big day. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved