Live updates as the final preparations take place for the Royal Wedding

14:20pm: Reporter David Lee has head down to Windsor to check out the crowds.

Popped into Windsor for some pre #RoyalWedding vibes. The Canadians are out in force in the streets. pic.twitter.com/HlZLbK6ac4 — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 18 May 2018

13:47pm: A newly married couple have emerged from Windsor Guildhall to crowds and the world's media.

There's not just a #RoyalWedding happening! A newly married couple emerge out of @WindsorGuildhal's famous red doorshttps://t.co/XrRtBFlrmR pic.twitter.com/oh6kMRbSMz — Visit Windsor (@visitwindsor) 18 May 2018

13:14pm: If you're not planning on heading down to Windsor for the Royal Wedding - shoppers at the Queensmere Observatory will have the chance to win a ring worth £160.

Our Frozen In Time event has started!

We're offering you the chance to WIN a ring worth £160 courtesy of Barkat Jewellers, by guessing the exact time the royal ring will reveal from the ice sculpture!

Come and make your guess!

T&C's Apply ➡️ https://t.co/wfIlH9V5bZ pic.twitter.com/O69wSwymnK — Queensmere Shopping (@queensmereo) 18 May 2018

11:50am: Free buses will be running from Slough to Windsor tomorrow

If you are travelling to #RoyalWedding on Saturday and don't fancy driving or getting the train, there are free (yes FREE!) buses from outside Slough bus station taking you right to the heart of Windsor! (and back again afterwards!) — SBC (@SloughCouncil) 17 May 2018

11:41am: There's been some more royal re-brands as Marks and Spencer has temporarily changed it's name to Markle and Sparkle.

11:30am: Windsor and Eton Central station has been renamed Harry and Meghan Central

11:24am: Police and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have asked crowds not to throw confetti or any other items during the Royal Wedding.

10:30am: It's been confirmed that Prince Charles will walk Ms. Markle down the aisle.

A statement released by Kensington Palace this morning said: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

10:00am: Our photographer Ian Longthorne has been in Windsor this morning as final preparations take place for tomorrow's big day.