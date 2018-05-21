Official Royal Wedding photographs released

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their wedding day.

The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession.

Mr Lubomirski said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."