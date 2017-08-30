The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Travellers set up camp on land in Dedworth

Travellers have set up camp on land in Dedworth.

About 20 vehicles arrived at the site near Whiteley, off Smiths Lane, on Monday.

4.) Police charge 72-year-old man with shotgun offence in connection with fatal Colnbrook shooting

A 72-year-old man from Colnbrook has been charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate in connection with an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in June.

Reuben Gregory, of Colnbrook Bypass, was charged with the firearms offence on Tuesday.

3.) Drugs and weapons seized in raid in Slough

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police raided an address in Chatfield in Slough on Tuesday morning.

Officers seized several quantities of suspected Class A and Class B drugs plus drugs paraphernalia.

2.) Woman raped in Windsor's Alexandra Gardens in early hours of the morning

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in Windsor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, left the Yellow Bar in Goswell Hill and walked alone to Alexandra Gardens where she was raped.

1.) Driver dies and passenger taken to hospital after crash in Langley

A 22-year-old man died and another sustained 'serious head injuries' after a crash in Langley on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at about 4.30am in Riding Court Road which involved one vehicle, a black BMW 3 Series.