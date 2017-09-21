Jail for Slough man who filmed pro-ISIS video outside Windsor Castle

A 21-year-old man who shared jihadi propaganda online including a video using ‘hateful language’ outside Windsor Castle and the nearby Coldstream Guards barracks has been jailed.

Appearing at Kingston Crown Court this morning (Thursday), Taha Hussain, of Langtree Avenue, Slough, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

Hussain was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday, July 31.

Over a two year period, Hussain shared a range of material glorifying ISIS attacks and Islamist ideology over a range of platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram messenger.

Hussain shared a document giving would-be terrorists advice on travelling to Syria, including getting past airport security and hiding intentions from parents.

‘More chillingly’, as Judge Paul Dodgson put it, it also contained advice to those who could not go to the war-torn country.

Directives included ‘steal from the Kufars [non-believers]’ and to ‘kill local Kufar in their own land’.

Judge Dodgson said this was ‘most pertinent’ to the terrorist attacks carried out in the UK this year.

One sentence in the document describes police officers, politicians and those who work for the government and army as ‘the best of all people to kill’ and says ‘a kitchen knife is sufficient to send a Kufar to the hereafter’.

Hussain, who wore a dark-blue tracksuit at his sentencing, posted a Youtube video in November 2015 of him and a group of fellow extremists driving through Windsor town centre (seen below).

Passing Windsor Castle and the Coldstream Guards Barracks, they shout jihadi slogans, talk about toppling a statue of Queen Victoria and the ‘liberation’ of Windsor, comparing it to the Iraqi city of Fallujah.

“His feelings towards this country are aptly demonstrated in that video,” said Judge Dodgson, who remarked on his ‘words of hatred’.

That same month, a day after the horrific 2015 terror attacks in Paris, Hussain shared an audio clip justifying the massacre.

On his arrest, a series of disturbing photos were discovered on his phone, alongside his YouTube channel, containing videos of militants in battle, blowing up vehicles and buildings, and containing the black flag associated with ISIS.

Frida Hussain, defending, argued Hussain was ‘immature’ and was influenced by his friends, saying that the majority of his propaganda was sent to a small selection of associates.

However Judge Dodgson said: "We all know that the internet is without limits,” adding that the material could easily change hands.

The court heard how Hussain’s family, who were unaware of who he was associating with, believe Hussain is ‘deeply saddened and disgusted’ by his crimes.

Judge Dodgson added: “They also believe that you wish to join the de-radicalisation program.

“Whilst I can hope these sentiments are genuine I cannot ignore the fact that it was only two months ago that you were contesting these matters and that calls into question whether the remorse is genuine.”

Hussain was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for his two most serious counts and received a three year sentence for the remaining five counts, which will run concurrently.

He must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for early release.