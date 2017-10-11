McDonald’s launches delivery service in Slough and Windsor

Hungry residents in Slough and Windsor can now have a Big Mac sent directly to their door as McDonald’s joins forces with a food delivery service in the towns.

McDelivery has teamed up with UberEATS to offer delivery to anyone within 1.5 miles of its Slough restaurants in High Street, Windsor road and Bestobell Road, and within the same distance for its Thames Street branch in Windsor.

The service will be available from 8am to midnight, seven days a week.

Food is ordered via the UberEATS app or visiting www.ubereats.com and hungry customers can track the progress of the bicycle or motorbike bringing their takeaway.