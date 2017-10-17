Chalvey to remain in Slough constituency under latest boundary review

The leader of Slough council has said he is ‘absolutely delighted’ that Chalvey has remained in the Slough constituency under the latest boundary review.

In September 2016, the Boundary Commission for England suggested the Slough ward could move into the Windsor constituency.

The commission said the change would increase the number of electors in the Windsor constituency.

Under revised proposals published today (Tuesday), Chalvey has remained in the Slough constituency.

The review is part of plans to reduce the number of constituencies in England, and therefore the number of MPs, from 533 to 501, meaning some constituency boundaries would have to be altered.

In December 2016, Slough Borough councillors called the proposal to move Chalvey ‘absolutely crazy’ and ‘stupid’. Then Slough MP, Fiona Mactaggart, labelled it 'an assault on the town'.

The latest proposals can be seen by clicking here. The plans are open for public consultation and comments on the boundary review must be submitted by December 11.