London Marathon 2018: Local runners limber up for the race

Rosie Reading

A children’s nurse is following in her father’s footsteps to tackle the marathon in aid of asthma services.

Rosie Reading, 29, is a pediatric respiratory nurse specialist at Wexham Park Hospital.

She will be running to raise money for Wexham Park’s asthma services which she said ‘empowers many families to have a better understanding’ of the condition.

Rosie has been inspired by her father Roderick, a keen runner who has run the London Marathon three times.

“He is the reason why I have put so much passion and commitment into my training,” she said.

“He encourages our family to lead a healthy and active lifestyle and also inspired my mum and sister to run their first half marathon last year.”

Rosie hopes to raise £2,500, which would pay for a machine which reduces airway inflammation.

“I am grateful for all the support I have received with the charity so far and will be thinking of those when I pass through that finish line,” she added.

Her fundraising page is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosie-reading

Hilton Lindo

After swearing he would never be able to run a marathon, Hilton Lindo, 44, from Burnham, is running the race for his wife.

Six months after he married Jyotika in 2003 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He is now raising money for MS UK, which has has helped the family by providing information and advice.

“I’d never done an inch over a half before but I’ve been really enjoying it – there has been some crazy weather I’ve been running in,” he said.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hiltonlindo

Lindsay Chan and Jane Dawson

Two members of Burnham Joggers, Lindsay Chan, 41, and Jane Dawson, 46, have been training and fundraising together for this year’s marathon.

Lindsay said they have both have beenaffected by breast cancer in their friends and families, and that her mother has had it four times since the age of 31.

So far the pair have raised more than £6,000 for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Lindsay, a cabin service director for British Airways, said: “I’m a little bit nervous because it’s going to be hot. We’ve both got two kids and jobs so we’ve been getting up at like six in the morning, although I have managed to do some training in some places while I’ve been travelling away with work.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lindsay-and-jane

Helen Healy

The owner of the Toni and Guy salon in Ascot High Street is taking on the marathon in memory of her mother, from Langley, who died from a brain tumour.

Helen Healy, 47, of Windlesham, is running for Brain Tumour Research. She said: “I took up running after we lost mum. It helped me with the grieving process and gave me some much-needed headspace. Although I’m not a natural runner, I ran a half marathon last September and then I decided to apply for the London Marathon in mum’s memory.

“I’ve definitely inherited her determination, and although she would probably tell me I’m crazy, I’m sure she will be proud.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helenrunsformum to donate.

Taran Kaur

A 36-year-old lawyer from Slough is running for a charity whose cause is very close to her heart.

Taran Kaur, from Lydford Avenue, was aware of the higher risk of high cholesterol and heart disease faced by the South Asian community, but it only hit home when her 63-year-old mother suffered a stroke.

She said: “It was a complete shock to me as my mum had always been active and we never worried about her health.”

Taran’s brother has also been diagnosed with high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“I was concerned as he was quite young and should not have had these health problems, so I knew that living a healthy lifestyle was important.”

She started off with 5k runs before progressing to half marathons and has recently joined Burnham Joggers.

Taran is taking on the London Marathon for the first time this year and is raising money for Heart UK.

Tony Clish and Abi Ross

Tony Clish said it was ‘part madness’ that drove him to attempt another marathon.

The 56-year-old commercial director, from Littleworth Common, is a member of Burnham Joggers and has run the London Marathon before.

He has ambition to run the ‘big six’ marathons all over the world.

“It gives you a real buzz and running with other people gives you a lift,” said Tony.

“Once you have done one you want to do it again, and being part of a major sporting event is just amazing.”

Tony is raising money for the Orchard Vale Trust, a charity that helps children born with learning difficulties and their families.

He is running the marathon with another Burnham Joggers member, Abi Ross.

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/

Rebecca Gill

A first-time marathon runner will be raising money for Wexham Park Hospital which treated her nephew last year.

Five days after Rebecca Gill’s nephew Newton was born in July 2017, he was admitted to the hospital’s neonatal unit, having lost 18.5 per cent of his birth weight.

Newton was born with a tongue tie and had great difficulty feeding during those critical first few days.

“Thanks to Wexham Park neonatal unit and the work of Frimley Health charity, Newton gained enough weight while he was there to come home after seven days, and since then he has gone from strength to strength, and now has the cutest chubby cheeks,” said Rebecca, who has since moved to Newcastle upon Tyne.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-gill19 to donate.

Wendy Faughnan

Hairdresser Wendy Faughnan is set to tackle the marathon as a 50th birthday treat.

Wendy, from London Road, has run in the event twice before, in 2000 and 2001 but, 18 years later, she is expecting it to be a much greater challenge.

After her 50th birthday in January, she thought there would be no better way to celebrate, although she did say signing up was ‘a moment of madness.’

Wendy is raising money for Parents and Children Together (PACT), an adoption charity who have an office in Berkshire.

Wendy said: “One of my clients at the salon for 20 years works for PACT, so it’s a charity I know a lot about. It is nice if someone can benefit from what I’m doing, not just myself.”

To sponsor Wendy visit: bit.ly/2qk9dai