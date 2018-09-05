Trust that owns Wexham Park hospital has inspection following safety concerns

An unannounced inspection of surgical services at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has identified areas for improvement following a number of ‘Never Events’.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Frimley Park Hospital and Wexham Park Hospital on July 3 following concerns about the safety of surgical services.

A ‘Never Event’ refers to a list of serious medical errors or adverse events that should never happen to a patient.

Areas for improvement identified included making sure there are appropriate systems of medicine management in place and ensuring safe and secure storage of substances subject to Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) legislation.

The CQC said access to surgical areas must be restricted to authorised persons and the service must ensure the temperature of the blood fridge is checked and recorded regularly in line with national requirements.

The service must also ensure all sections of the World Health Organisation surgical safety checklists are performed for every procedure undertaken.

On the day of inspection CQC passed on its initial findings to senior managers and the trust leadership team took immediate action.

The inspectors did praise leadership of the service and said there was ‘good staff morale despite the run of Never Events’.

Staff told inspectors they felt supported by their leaders during this difficult period and they were able to access support such as retraining and one-to-one meetings if they required it.

Catherine Campbell, head of hospital inspection for the South East said: “Most of the issues that we followed up were satisfactory. These related to governance arrangements, learning from incidents and the use of World Health Organisation surgical safety checklist.

“However at Wexham Park Hospital we did identify a number of safety issues relating to security, checking of equipment and medicines management.

“We have made it clear to the trust where it must take action to improve and have issued a requirement notice that identifies where these improvements are needed.”

The trust will continue to be monitored and a future inspection will take place to check progress.