Man arrested in connection with attempted abductions in Slough

A man has been arrested in connection with three attempted abductions which took place in Slough.

A 45-year-old man from Windsor was arrested earlier today (Thursday) on suspicion of attempted abduction.

He is currently in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with an incident which took place in Knolton Way on September 11 and two incidents which took place in Aylesworth Avenue on Monday and Tuesday.

A girl aged 11 and two aged 12 were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for any details relating to any of the incidents.

If you have any information which you think is relevant, please call 101, quoting reference 43180286251.