Five injured in three car collision on A355

The A355 in Slough has been closed in both directions after a three-vehicle collision this Saturday morning (Oct 13).

The north and southbound carriageways of Tuns Lane are not accessible following the accident.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said on Twitter: "Five people have been injured and have been taken to hospital for medical assistance.

"Incident has resulted in junction 6 (M4) being closed until further notice. Access to Windsor is okay."

"Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Sgt Dominic Mahon. Phone 101 or online quoting reference 411 (13/10)."

Update 3:42pm:

Junction 6 of the M4 has reopened after five people were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the A355 on Saturday morning (Oct 13).

The north and southbound carriageways of Tuns Lane between Bath Road and junction 6 of the M4 were closed following the accident. Junction 6 in Slough is now open.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said on Twitter: "Junction 6 (M4) fully open. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

"Five people have been injured and have been taken to hospital for medical assistance.

"Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Sgt Dominic Mahon. Phone 101 or online quoting reference 411 (13/10).

Update 3:55pm:

TVP have tweeted that the southbound carriageway of the A455 Tuns Lane in Slough is now open, however the northbound carriageway is 'expected to reopen by 5pm'.

Updates to follow.