Witness appeal after woman dies following A355 Tuns Lane crash

An appeal has been launched after a woman died following a crash on the A355, Tuns Lane, on Saturday morning (Oct 13).

The incident happened at about 9.40am in Tuns Lane, Slough, just off junction 6 of the M4.

Five people were involved in the three-car crash and taken to hospital.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) announced on Sunday evening (Oct 14) that a 59-year-old woman had died in the collision.

TVP said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Slough, in which a 59-year-old woman has sadly died.

"It happened around 9.40am yesterday on the A355 Tuns Lane off junction 6 of the M4.

"Phone 101 quoting 43180313143."