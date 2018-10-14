SITE INDEX

    • Witness appeal after woman dies following A355 Tuns Lane crash

    Kieran Bell

    Witness appeal after woman dies following A355 Tuns Lane crash

    An appeal has been launched after a woman died following a crash on the A355, Tuns Lane, on Saturday morning (Oct 13).

    The incident happened at about 9.40am in Tuns Lane, Slough, just off junction 6 of the M4. 

    Five people were involved in the three-car crash and taken to hospital. 

    Thames Valley Police (TVP) announced on Sunday evening (Oct 14) that a 59-year-old woman had died in the collision. 

    TVP said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Slough, in which a 59-year-old woman has sadly died. 

    "It happened around 9.40am yesterday on the A355 Tuns Lane off junction 6 of the M4. 

    "Phone 101 quoting 43180313143." 

