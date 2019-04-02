Wexham Park Hospital's emergency department to relocate to £49m assessment centre

Wexham Park Hospital has urged members of the public to minimise pressures on services tomorrow by considering other treatment options before attending as the emergency department moves into the new assessment centre.

This could include seeing a GP or pharmacist or calling NHS 111 for healthcare advice.

The new emergency assessment centre (EAC) will be accepting patients by early morning as it relocates to the front of the hospital off Wexham Street and the move should be complete by the end of the day.

The new £49m department has 30 single 'major rooms' for seriously ill patients, eight resuscitation rooms and 10 assessment rooms.

The short stay medical and surgical units opened in February and a range of 24-hour services opened in March 9.

Sean Harding, a senior nurse and the change manager for the EAC, said: “Preparations for the ED move have gone well and it will bring significant benefits for patients and staff. We can’t wait to get started.”

The move completes the four-storey EAC - which brings A&E services, 24-hour assessments and short stay medical and surgical care together under one roof for the first time. This will increase collaboration between clinical teams so that patients can be assessed, diagnosed and treated better and faster, and many won’t have to be admitted to the main hospital at all.

