Windsor man arrested in connection with Slough distraction burglary

A man from Windsor has been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Slough.

The offence took place in Minster Way at 3pm on Monday, May 20.

A dark grey Volvo V40 pulled up in the road and five men got out. Two men entered the property of a couple, both aged 73.

The men enterred the house claiming they were there to fix their windows, but stole cash and three rings, including an engagement ring.

A 19-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested and released under investigation.

Miley Doran, aged 23, of Haymer Close, Uxbridge has also been charged with one count of burglary in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, July 16.