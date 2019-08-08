Eight kittens rescued from Slough cemetery

Eight newborn kittens found abandoned in a Slough cemetery earlier this year are now looking forward to living in safe homes.

The kittens, of different ages and from different litters, were found by a member of the public in June before being brought into Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in Old Windsor.

The Battersea staff have decided to name the octet after famous gothic writers: Edgar, Poe, Shelley, King, Bronte, Oscar, Daphne and Dante, due to their spooky circumstances.

All of the kittens were too young to be away from their mothers, so Battersea staff and volunteers have hand reared them. They have also had a full check over by the charity’s veterinary clinic.

Shelley (above) is now looking for a home

Battersea staff think it is likely that the kittens had been abandoned by their mothers, something that is typical during warmer months and sees rescue centres take in more pregnant cats and kittens, during what is known as ‘kitten season’.

Georgia Randall, cattery team leader at Battersea Old Windsor said: “We definitely see more kittens appearing at our centres during the warmer months, but none have come in quite such mysterious circumstances than our eight cemetery kittens.

“Although we may have named them after gothic writers famous for their love of terror and the macabre, these kittens are anything but. They’re all extremely cute, and all such wonderful characters that they’d make an excellent addition to any home.

“Kittens are undoubtedly cute, but every year we see so many come into our centres who were found as strays, without a mother, or just brought in as their owners have no time for them.

"I’d urge all cat owners to ensure that their cats are neutered to prevent any unwanted litters.”

Most of the cemetery eight have new families lined up for them, but Shelley and Dante are still on the look out for a safe place to call home.

If you’re interested in re-homing a cat, visit www.battersea.org.uk