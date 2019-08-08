A gin festival is coming to Wetherspoons in Windsor and Slough

JD Wetherspoon customers at three venues across the Slough and Windsor area will have the chance to sample gins from the UK and beyond.

The Moon and Spoon in High Street, Slough together with The Windlesora in William Street and The King and Castle in Thames Street, both in Windsor, will each be serving gins from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in addition to drinks from further afield as part of the seventeen day festival.

Running from Friday August 16 to Sunday September 1, the festival features flavoured gins, classic gins, gin liqueurs as well as a distilled non-alcoholic option.

Flavours include pineapple and mango, cucumber, peach and hibiscus, rhubarb and rosehip, lemon and jasmine, coming from the United States (Aviation Gin), Moldova (Tower Bridge London Dry Gin) and Sweden (Ceders Crisp) besides a quartet of British gins.

The gins will range in price from £2.85 to £5.55 and include a complimentary choice of mixer.

The Windlesora manager, Nicole Buckett, said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub. We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."