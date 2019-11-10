Driver taken to hospital after M4 collision near Slough and Eton

A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision on the M4 near Slough and Eton.

Three fire engines were called to an incident on the motorway between Junctions 6 and 7 at 1am this morning (Sunday) after reports of a single-car collision.

The driver, the only person involved in the incident, had to be removed from the car by firefighters and was then taken to hospital. It is not known what kind of condition they are in.

Traffic conditions have now returned to normal.