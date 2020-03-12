Wexham Park Hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

A 'small number' of staff members at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.

On Monday, a patient at the hospital tested positive for the virus. The patient was transferred to an isolation ward at the hospital as soon as this was discovered. They continue to be monitored and cared for there.

Staff were then tested for the virus and a small number had positive test results. Staff that tested positive are now self-isolating at home.

The elderly care ward affected is closed to new admissions for two weeks. Patients affected by the temporary closure will be contacted directly.

The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus. All other services are operating normally.

Patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless advised not to.