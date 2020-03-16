Two coronavirus patients die at Wexham Park Hospital

08:07PM, Monday 16 March 2020
Two women who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital have died, the trust which runs the hospital confirmed today (Monday).
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said the patients, who died on Tuesday, March 10 and Friday, March 13, were both in their 90s and both had underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
