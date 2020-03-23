Further five patients die at Wexham Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

A further five patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died at Wexham Park Hospital.

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust announced the news yesterday (Sunday) and said each patient had an underlying health condition.

A trust spokesman said: "Sadly we can confirm today that a further five patients who were being cared for at Wexham Park Hospital and had tested positive for Covid-19 have died. All had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Yesterday’s update followed an announcement on Saturday that three patients at Wexham Park had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The trust said a man and a woman in their 90s and another man in his 80s died between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

All three patients had underlying health conditions.