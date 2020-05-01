Key workers braced for motorway closures starting May 1

Journeys for key workers using the roads this weekend may be affected due to upcoming motorway closures.

The M4 will be closed overnight in both directions between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor) from the evening of tomorrow (Friday) to the morning of Monday, May 4.

The diversion route for traffic during this weekend will use both the A4 and the A355, to accommodate smart motorway works from Highways England.

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m4-junctions-3-12-smart-motorway for more information on the project.