SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 01
15 °C
Sat, 02
16 °C
Sun, 03
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Key workers braced for motorway closures starting May 1

    Upcoming weekend M4 closures for smart motorway works

    Journeys for key workers using the roads this weekend may be affected due to upcoming motorway closures.

    The M4 will be closed overnight in both directions between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor) from the evening of tomorrow (Friday) to the morning of Monday, May 4.

    The diversion route for traffic during this weekend will use both the A4 and the A355, to accommodate smart motorway works from Highways England.

    Visit highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m4-junctions-3-12-smart-motorway for more information on the project.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved