Slough drug dealer jailed after supplying in Windsor

A man from Slough has been jailed for five years and seven months for drug offences.

Andre Hackett, aged 46 of Spackmans Way, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on Friday (July 17).

Hackett was convicted of one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of obstructing police.

He was charged on 24 February this year after being arrested the day before.

This follows an incident in Fuzzens Walk, Windsor on February 23 when Hackett was stopped and searched.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes-Parry from the Problem Solving Team in Maidenhead said:

“Hackett was working for a county line into the Windsor area.

“I hope this sentence shows that drug dealers who exploit vulnerable people will not be tolerated, they will be caught and convicted.

“He is a prolific offender and this sentence will ensure that he is not able to supply drugs on the streets of Windsor, causing harm in our communities.”