Albanian drug dealer who posed as Italian national to avoid capture is jailed

A Slough man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after he was convicted of drug and driving offences, including possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Windsor.

Fatbardh Arifaj, 25, of Marlborough Road, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession of identity documents with intent, one count of acquiring criminal property and also driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance in a hearing at Reading Crown Court last Monday (September 7).

He was sentenced to a total of two years and four months’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

At 9pm on Monday, July 27 this year, Arifaj was detained in Slough Road, Eton for a section 23 misuse of drugs search and was found to be using a fake Italian driving licence.

A total of 39 wraps of cocaine were recovered from his car with a street value of around £1,500.

Arifaj was charged the following day (July 28) before admitting all of the offences at court.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Arifaj is an Albanian drug dealer who has been selling class A drugs in the Royal Borough posing as an Italian national, using fake documents to avoid capture.

“He was also driving illegally while committing these offences.

“He was caught after a stop search found him to be possession of a large quantity of drugs which he intended to sell in Windsor and Eton.

“Arifaj will also face deportation from this country after his sentence is served, and I am pleased he has been brought to task over his criminal activity.

“I hope that this sentence will deter others from trying to use fake documents and deal drugs in the area.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police will continue to work in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and to stop those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own means.

“Also, our True Costs campaign aims to highlight the real impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.”