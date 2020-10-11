Witness appeal after men from Datchet and Slough arrested in connection with illegal hunt

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and information after eight men from Datchet and Slough were arrested in connection with an illegal hunt near Compton in West Berkshire.

The force received multiple calls from the public at about 1.45pm yesterday (Saturday) reporting vehicles along The Ridgeway, running over pheasants and deer, while occupants were firing catapults.

Eight men aged between 20 and 50 from Datchet and Slough were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police has also seized four vehicles in connection with the incident.

Inspector John Yallop said: “I would like to thank all those members of the public who reported this incident to Thames Valley Police and those you have come forward to give witnesses statements.

“If you witnessed this alleged illegal hunt, or saw anything suspicious on The Ridgeway near Compton yesterday and have not already spoken to a police officer then please contact the force as soon as possible. You can do this by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 43200319468.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”