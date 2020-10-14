UPDATE: Firefighters rescue driver from overturned lorry

UPDATE 6pm: Firefighters rescued a driver of an overturned lorry at the roundabout by junction 6 of the M4 earlier this afternoon.

The articulated lorry full of wood chippings overturned onto its side at about 2pm, shedding its load onto the embankment and trapping the driver.

Crews from the Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead fire stations were called out to the scene to free him.

The crews needed to use a hydraulic cutting tool and were there for an hour.

The driver was then taken away by South Central Ambulance Service for his injuries.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the incident.

The incident caused queues on the westbound carriageway of the M4, the Royal Windsor Way and Tuns Lane.