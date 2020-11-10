Police close M4 eastbound between junctions 7 and 6

09:47AM, Tuesday 10 November 2020
Credit: Thames Valley Police Roads Policing
12.27pm: TVP Roads Policing has updated drivers which exits remain closed.
Update on Road ⛔ and stuck.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) November 10, 2020
Jct 10 ➡️ 8/9 are being diverted off towards A404/Other route.
Stuck 8/9 ➡️ 7 being diverted off at 7
Stuck 7 ➡️ 6 are being turned @ 7.
Junction 7 Slip remains ⛔ towards 6 & 8/9
Junction 7 towards 6 remains ⛔ https://t.co/soCCcPjmRp
UPDATE 10.38am: Thames Valley Police has confirmed a number of people have minor injuries and the road is likely to be closed for a 'significant period'.
An update on Thames Valley Police Facebook page said: "The M4 is currently closed eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 at Slough.
"This follows a multi vehicle road traffic collision that happened this morning.
"A number of people have minor injuries.
"The road is likely to be closed for a significant period of time due to a diesel spill which requires the road to be resurfaced. Please avoid the area at this time."
The M4 eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junction 7 (Slough West) and junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).
Thames Valley Police has warned drivers to avoid the area while it deals with an incident.
Highways England said at least four vehicles were involved in a collision, causing fuel to spill across the carriageway.
**Road Closure**#M4 is currently closed eastbound between junctions 7 & 6 while we deal with an incident. Please avoid the area #P6678 #Maidenhead #Slough #Windsor— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) November 10, 2020
#M4 J7 to J6 eastbound road traffic collision involving at least 4 vehicles - fuel spillage all lanes blocked. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic officers and free recovery towards. #slough— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 10, 2020
