Police close M4 eastbound between junctions 7 and 6

12.27pm: TVP Roads Policing has updated drivers which exits remain closed.

Update on Road ⛔ and stuck.



Jct 10 ➡️ 8/9 are being diverted off towards A404/Other route.



Stuck 8/9 ➡️ 7 being diverted off at 7



Stuck 7 ➡️ 6 are being turned @ 7.



Junction 7 Slip remains ⛔ towards 6 & 8/9



Junction 7 towards 6 remains ⛔ https://t.co/soCCcPjmRp — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) November 10, 2020

UPDATE 10.38am: Thames Valley Police has confirmed a number of people have minor injuries and the road is likely to be closed for a 'significant period'.

An update on Thames Valley Police Facebook page said: "The M4 is currently closed eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 at Slough.

"This follows a multi vehicle road traffic collision that happened this morning.

"A number of people have minor injuries.

"The road is likely to be closed for a significant period of time due to a diesel spill which requires the road to be resurfaced. Please avoid the area at this time."

The M4 eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junction 7 (Slough West) and junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

Thames Valley Police has warned drivers to avoid the area while it deals with an incident.

Highways England said at least four vehicles were involved in a collision, causing fuel to spill across the carriageway.

**Road Closure**#M4 is currently closed eastbound between junctions 7 & 6 while we deal with an incident. Please avoid the area #P6678 #Maidenhead #Slough #Windsor — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) November 10, 2020