Six arrested and £10,000 worth of drugs seized in police searches

Six people were arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Slough, Ascot and Windsor yesterday.

Thames Valley Police officers carried out nine warrants at various addresses, seizing around £10,000 worth of Class A and B drugs, £18,000 cash and twelve high performance vehicles.

DCI Phaedra Binns, Thames Valley Police’s crime manager for Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “Investigating this sort of offending is often complicated and time-consuming, so I am really pleased that yesterday we were able to carry out these warrants and make these arrests.

“Thames Valley Police is always striving to stop organised crime and county lines drug dealing, which causes so much harm to people in a number of different ways.

“We will always act on information given to us by members of the public. I hope that yesterday’s warrants demonstrate how seriously we take reports of this type of offending.

“It should also serve as a warning to others in society who are dealing drugs and exploiting people. We know who you are, where you are and we are absolutely committed to bringing you to justice.

For concerns or information regarding drug call 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.