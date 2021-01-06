Hospital trust postpones most non-urgent operations and appointments due to COVID-19 surge

Most non-urgent operations and appointments at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust are being postponed due to a surge in coronavirus patients.

The latest statistics from NHS England show 453 people with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals – Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park, as of December 29.

The trust said it is enacting contingency plans to increase capacity so it can give patients the care they urgently need.

Part of these measures include the postponement of most non-urgent operations and appointments.

Those affected will be contacted by the trust.

Anyone whose condition worsens while they are waiting for a rescheduled operation or appointment should contact their GP or hospital service.

Visiting remains suspended, with limited exceptions, but the trust said it is working to offer virtual visits via video or telephone calls.

The trust’s accident and emergency departments remain open for anyone who needs urgent and life-saving care.

Anyone whose condition is not life threatening should use the NHS 111 service.

People should not call Frimley Health directly about the COVID-19 vaccination programme but wait to be contacted by the NHS.