Ambulance vandalised in Slough in 'unacceptable' incident

An ambulance was vandalised in Slough yesterday (Wednesday) while paramedics were treating a patient.

Yesterday evening ambulance staff were attending to an emergency in a Slough home when the wing mirror of their vehicle was smashed.

No paramedics or staff were in the vehicle when the vandalism took place.

The damage forced the ambulance to be taken out of service for several hours while the mirror was repaired, when it could have been on the road and helping to save lives.

In a Facebook post, South Central Ambulance Service called the incident ‘unacceptable’ and called on the public to report anyone they see damaging an ambulance to the police.

It said: “This unacceptable behaviour has happened at a time when we are under massive pressure due to COVID.

“If you spot anyone vandalising one of our ambulances while we are in someone’s home please help us by reporting any illegal activity to the police.”