Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing man from Slough

Police have appealed for the public's help finding a man who has gone missing from Slough.

Keegan Edwards, who is 21 years old, was last seen in the Britwell area at about 1am this morning (Sunday).

He is known to frequent Slough and Datchet.

Keegan is a white man, around six feet tall, with brown hair, a beard and a moustache.

He has a tattoo of wings on his neck and a scar on his back.

He is possibly wearing dark grey builders trousers, a black body warmer, a black hoodie and tan Dewalt work boots.

Detective Inspector Dean Brown, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who knows of Keegan’s whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43210052553.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Keegan’s welfare, and so anybody who can help us locate him, please do get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Keegan. If you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police so that we can ensure that you are safe.”