    • Frimley Health Trust delivers 20,000th coronavirus vaccine

    George Roberts

    Photo by Frimley Health

    Frimley Health NHS Trust delivered its 20,000th coronavirus vaccine over the weekend.

    As the vaccination effort continues nationwide, the hospital group, which encompasses Wexham Park hospital in Slough, Heatherwood hospital in Ascot and Frimley Park in Farnborough, reached the impressive milestone.

    The 20,000th jab was delivered by nurse Binita Gurung to psychotherapist Cynthia Masters-Waage.

    Nearly 13million people in the UK have now received at least one jab since the vaccination rollout began, with 12.2million receiving one injection and 512,000 getting two so far.

    Yesterday (Monday), Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged all people over the age of 70 to contact the NHS if they have not yet received their first jab.

    Click here to book a vaccination.

