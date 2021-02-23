SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 23
13 °C
Wed, 24
15 °C
Thu, 25
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • M4 overnight closures planned in Slough and Langley for smart motorway works

    Transport secretary halts the opening of new smart motorways

    Overnight closures will be in place on a stretch of the M4 this week as works continue on the smart motorway project.

    Both carriageways will be shut overnight between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough) on Wednesday and Thursday.

    The closure starts at 9pm both evenings and a diversion will be in place using the A355 and the A4 Bath Road.

    The eastbound entry slip road at junction 7 (Slough West) will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow evening.

    The eastbound exit slip road at junction 7 will also be closed overnight from 9pm on Thursday and Friday.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved