How many people have received COVID-19 vaccine in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The coronavirus vaccine programme has seen more than 30,000 Slough residents receive their first dose.

NHS figures released yesterday (Thursday) show 32,884 people, 22 per cent of the town’s population, have been jabbed once.

This includes 15,873 people aged under 60, 7,692 peopled aged 60 to 69, 5,721 people aged in their 70s and a further 3,598 aged over 80.

The neighbouring Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has seen 48,762 residents receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, almost one third of the borough’s population.

This includes 15,863 people aged under 60, 12,695 people aged 60,69, 12,257 aged in their 70s and 7,947 in the most vulnerable over 80s age group.

See the table below to find out how many people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in each area of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.