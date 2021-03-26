SITE INDEX

    • Slough man to face trial over burglaries in Windsor

    A Slough man will face trial over two burglaries in Windsor.

    Brian Seagrove, 41, of Upton Park, has been charged with two counts of burglary and a single count of vehicle interference.

    The charges are in connection with two incidents which took place in Westmead, Windsor, on January 29 and Imperial Road on Monday, March 22.

    Seagrove pleaded not guilty to the offences during an appearance at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

    He will appear at Reading Crown Court on April 26.

