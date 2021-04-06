End of number 10 bus route through Windsor and Slough

The number 10 bus route through Slough and Windsor has stopped running, from last Sunday (April 4)

The service provided by Thames Valley Buses (formerly Courtney Buses) ran from Slough Bus Station through to Heathrow Airport via Uxbridge Road, Datchet, Clewer, Dedworth, Poyle, Wraysbury and Sunnymeads.

Slough council will be providing a school bus from Slough town centre to Churchmead School, Datchet, for the summer term from April 19, after the 10A service is withdrawn this weekend.

Owing to the withdrawal of routes 10/10A/10S and 459, Thames Valley Buses is also withdrawing the evening and Sunday service on route 2 from Saturday 10 April.

Green line service provides an alternative route between Slough on routes 702 and 703.

On its website, Thames Valley Buses wrote:

"We regret that from Sunday 4th April 2021, routes 10/10A/10S and 459 will be withdrawn.

Financial support for these routes has mainly come from Heathrow Airport Ltd, and under the current economic conditions, they withdrew their funding for bus routes into the airport from January.

As a result, we are unable to sustain these routes any longer. Late evening Monday to Saturday journeys on route 2 (from Slough at 1935, 2110 and 2250) and all Sunday journeys will also be withdrawn from Saturday 10th April 2021.

Whilst this is disappointing news for us all, we are hopeful that once the airport economy recovers sufficiently well, such services can be reinstated with their support."

For Royal Borough residents, parents or guardians whose children are entitled to council support for home to school transport which relies on the number 10 route should be contacted by Achieving for Children's school transport team.

Royal Borough parents or guardians should have been informed of alternate school transport arrangements.

Email any questions to transport@achievingforchildren.org.uk