    • M4 to close this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorway project.

    Both carriageways will shut from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, April 12.

    The same section is also closing overnight tomorrow from 9pm until 6am the following morning.

    The westbound carriageway between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will also be closed overnight this evening from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

    Slough

